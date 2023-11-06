KBIC releases primary election results

KBIC new logo
KBIC new logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community released the outcome of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Primary Election Saturday.

According to the KBIC, the top four candidates for Tribal Council in the L’Anse District and the top two candidates for Associate Judge will proceed to the General Election scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.

No Primary Election took place in the Baraga District, given that only four candidates were in the running.

KBIC primary election results
KBIC primary election results(WLUC)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set
The Shopping Bazaar was hosted at the Miscowaubik Club
Miscowaubik Club hosts Annual Shopping Bazaar

Latest News

Sister Stockings 2021 Courtesy: Monet Chartier
Nominations open for Sister Stockings
In a July 2, 2013 photo, workmen walk on the floor of the House of Representatives in the...
Michigan mayoral races could affect Democrats’ control of state government
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say
The township updated equipment like swings and slides and added ADA-compliant structures to...
Skandia Township opens new park