KBIC releases primary election results

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community released the outcome of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Primary Election Saturday.

According to the KBIC, the top four candidates for Tribal Council in the L’Anse District and the top two candidates for Associate Judge will proceed to the General Election scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.

No Primary Election took place in the Baraga District, given that only four candidates were in the running.

KBIC primary election results (WLUC)

