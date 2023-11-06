Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo wraps up

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday was the last day of the U.P. Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo in Escanaba.

The free event was held by the Daily Press at the Ruth Butler Building. More than 4,500 attendees came out and more than 45 vendors and organizations were there.

Guests could race minnows held by the Boy Scouts of America, take part in multiple organization run raffles and buy a plethora of outdoors gear. Vendors and Participants both say the event was important for everyone involved.

“Events like this are very important due to the fact that they get our name out there,” said Upper Michigan Gun Owners Association President Brian Godrey “People who normally don’t know who we are, what we do, what we’re about, what we’re fighting for.”

Godrey said went on to say that this event was great for growing organizations. One attendee, back for a second year, said she went to this event is steadily getting more and more busy.

“Anybody from all over the U.P. can come and get their name out, make a splash,” said event attendees Alyssa and Crew Guindon.

Blake Lakosky is a young entrepreneur still in high school and was a vendor at the event. He thinks this is a great opportunity to teach others outdoors skills, which is how he learned to make lures.

“It’s really good for networking and like getting connections with other people from around the U.P., and even outside the U.P. really,” said Blake’s Baits owner Blake Lakosky.

Next year, the Daily Press has big plans and hopes to have more fundraisers.

