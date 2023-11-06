Fit Body Bootcamp starts food drive

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fit Body Bootcamps locations across the U.P. are preparing for a food drive.

Starting on Nov. 13 and lasting two weeks, the Fit Body boot camp in Marquette and Escanaba will collect non-perishable goods.

These goods will be donated to Saint Vincent De Paul. The goal is to get more than a quarter million donations. The gym that donates the most wins a trophy.

“We are also kind of sweetening the deal by letting them bring a friend or family member in to train for free during those two weeks,” said Escanaba Fit Body Bootcamp Head Coach Meli Loonsfoot “The only caveat there is that their friend or family member needs to bring something in to donate each time and then they get to train with their friend or family member for free during those two weeks.”

