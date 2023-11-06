Fit Body Bootcamp starts food drive

A donation competition is coming to all Fit Body Bootcamps in the U.P. mid-November
A donation competition is coming to all Fit Body Bootcamps in the U.P. mid-November(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fit Body Bootcamps locations across the U.P. are preparing for a food drive.

Starting on Nov. 13 and lasting two weeks, the Fit Body boot camp in Marquette and Escanaba will collect non-perishable goods.

These goods will be donated to Saint Vincent De Paul. The goal is to get more than a quarter million donations. The gym that donates the most wins a trophy.

“We are also kind of sweetening the deal by letting them bring a friend or family member in to train for free during those two weeks,” said Escanaba Fit Body Bootcamp Head Coach Meli Loonsfoot “The only caveat there is that their friend or family member needs to bring something in to donate each time and then they get to train with their friend or family member for free during those two weeks.”

Click here to see updates on the food drive.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023,...
Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change
The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues.
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival returns to Marquette, continues through Saturday night

Latest News

More than 4,500 people attended and nearly 50 vendors participated at this year's Expo
Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo wraps up
The festival featured a stop motion workshop.
MTU hosts 41 North Film Festival
The Shopping Bazaar was hosted at the Miscowaubik Club
Miscowaubik Club hosts Annual Shopping Bazaar
The executive producer said he’s working on making it into a feature film.
Bay College shows NMU football documentary