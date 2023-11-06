Crime Victims’ Rights Bill adds additional support for survivors of domestic, sexual violence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bipartisan Crime Victims’ Rights Bill Monday.

The Governor said this package will provide important changes.

“It will improve collaboration between law enforcement and domestic violence and sexual assault support agencies. It will blur the faces of victims in court proceedings that are made public. It will update our criminal code to better protect health care workers and allow victims to testify in court remotely to ensure swift prosecution and mitigating re-traumatization and retribution,” Whitmer said.

The Women’s Center in Marquette said the inclusion of extra privacy protections is a step in the right direction to support survivors.

“Confidentiality is our top priority. It is so important because we want to make sure that survivors are able to break the silence, come and talk to us and find services and help as needed,” said Jeannie Fraizer, Women’s Center executive director.

Whitmer said she has worked with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault victims to meet their needs.

“I am confident that this package will ease some of that burden, while ensuring that justice is served for those who commit these crimes,” Whitmer said.

Frazier said the Women’s Center works closely with local law enforcement and looks forward to seeing the network of support grow.

“We receive calls daily on a regular basis, 24/7, for support in a situation where there may be a domestic or sexual violence survivor that would need our help,” Frazier said.

Frazier encourages any survivor of domestic or sexual violence to come forward and break the silence.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.