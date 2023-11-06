Crime Victims’ Rights Bill adds additional support for survivors of domestic, sexual violence

Gov. Whitmer signs Crime Victims Rights Bill, adding additional support for survivors of...
Gov. Whitmer signs Crime Victims Rights Bill, adding additional support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bipartisan Crime Victims’ Rights Bill Monday.

The Governor said this package will provide important changes.

“It will improve collaboration between law enforcement and domestic violence and sexual assault support agencies. It will blur the faces of victims in court proceedings that are made public. It will update our criminal code to better protect health care workers and allow victims to testify in court remotely to ensure swift prosecution and mitigating re-traumatization and retribution,” Whitmer said.

The Women’s Center in Marquette said the inclusion of extra privacy protections is a step in the right direction to support survivors.

“Confidentiality is our top priority. It is so important because we want to make sure that survivors are able to break the silence, come and talk to us and find services and help as needed,” said Jeannie Fraizer, Women’s Center executive director.

Whitmer said she has worked with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault victims to meet their needs.

“I am confident that this package will ease some of that burden, while ensuring that justice is served for those who commit these crimes,” Whitmer said.

Frazier said the Women’s Center works closely with local law enforcement and looks forward to seeing the network of support grow.

“We receive calls daily on a regular basis, 24/7, for support in a situation where there may be a domestic or sexual violence survivor that would need our help,” Frazier said.

Frazier encourages any survivor of domestic or sexual violence to come forward and break the silence.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school football regional semifinals, regional finals playoff pairings
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Michigan election generic
Where local elections are happening Tuesday in Upper Michigan
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set

Latest News

Rain showers transition to a wintry mix with wet snow, sleet, freezing rain midweek in Upper...
Slippery, slushy, even icy with wet snow, freezing rain chances midweek
Chosen candidates will receive paid-for training at a police academy, due to grant funding from...
Applicants wanted for officer positions at Houghton Police Department, training included
The Titletown District next to Lambeau Field will be one of the campuses for NFL Draft...
WATCH: NFL, Green Bay Packers announce 2025 NFL Draft dates
The main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown...
WATCH: NFL, Green Bay Packers announce 2025 NFL Draft dates