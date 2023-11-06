Applicants wanted for officer positions at Houghton Police Department, training included

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Across the country, the need for police officers is increasing, and the Houghton city police department is no exception.

“It’s been a real shortage of people coming forward to get into this profession, accompanied by a lot of people exiting it and retiring,” said Houghton Police Chief John Donnelly.

Two positions are open for interested applicants looking to become officers for the department. Grant funding from the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards is making this possible.

“We can actually hire somebody on prior to going to the police academy,” continued Donnelly. “We’re able to pay for them to go to the police academy and pay them while they’re in the police academy.”

It would also cover housing and food costs for the academy, which lasts three to four months.

Donnelly notes the current need for officers nationwide has resulted in easier opportunities for joining law enforcement such as this. Depending on the time, applicants would go to one of two possible academies.

“Historically, people from this area [go] to the Northern Michigan Police Academy,” added Donnelly. “This year, just because of the time, they start up in May. If it’s possible we may send someone downstate to an academy that was maybe starting in January.”

One of the department’s newest officers Patrolman Carter Crouch went through the academy over the summer and began working in the department in August. Crouch grew up in Lake Linden and attended Finlandia University. He chose to pursue a career in law enforcement following the university’s closure.

To applicants considering applying, Crouch says to approach it with an open mind. He also says making mistakes will happen but is a chance to learn.

“There’s definitely a lot of stress that comes with this job, I’ll put that right out there, not going to hide it from anyone,” said Crouch. “But I think, ultimately, if you can operate under stress, it will definitely help you progress in the long run.”

Applications are due by Wednesday, but Donnelly says they can be turned in up to a week beyond the due date if necessary.

