Airstream to open dealership in Marquette

The location will be on Baraga Avenue along US-41, near the Salvation Army.
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new RV dealership is coming to Marquette.

Airstream of Northern Michigan is based out of Traverse City and is expanding to Marquette. The new location will be on Baraga Avenue along US-41, near the Salvation Army.

Airstream of Northern Michigan’s General Manager Anderson Kreager said customers will be able to purchase new RVs and get repairs. As an NMU Alumni, he said he’s excited to come back to the Upper Peninsula.

“We’re just excited to bring Airstream up there,” Kreager said. “Get the community more involved, we’re hoping to work with the community a little bit and hoping to work with NMU a little bit. Getting more people active in the outdoor recreation industry which is already huge up there.”

The dealership is expected to be open in late spring or early summer.

