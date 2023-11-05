YOUnique Dreamers supports people with disabilities

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - YOUnique Dreamers gathered Saturday to start a community of support for people with disabilities.

The brand new group is based in Escanaba and met Saturday at The Delft. YOUnique Dreamers aims to make sure people of all ages with disabilities get the help they need.

Danielle Nowell, YOUnique Dreamers founder, said her inspiration came after her son with special needs lost most of his resources for help when he turned 18.

“Resources, resources, resources,” Nowell said. “Bringing as much knowledge, expertise and as many resources as we can to Delta County. Delta County is lacking abundantly in the amount of help that we have available these people and we really need to change that.”

If you want to get involved, you can reach out to Nowell at YOUniquedreamers@gmail.com.

