YOUnique Dreamers supports people with disabilities

YOUnique Dreamers aims to make sure people of all ages with disabilties get the help they need.
YOUnique Dreamers aims to make sure people of all ages with disabilties get the help they need.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - YOUnique Dreamers gathered Saturday to start a community of support for people with disabilities.

The brand new group is based in Escanaba and met Saturday at The Delft. YOUnique Dreamers aims to make sure people of all ages with disabilities get the help they need.

Danielle Nowell, YOUnique Dreamers founder, said her inspiration came after her son with special needs lost most of his resources for help when he turned 18.

“Resources, resources, resources,” Nowell said. “Bringing as much knowledge, expertise and as many resources as we can to Delta County. Delta County is lacking abundantly in the amount of help that we have available these people and we really need to change that.”

If you want to get involved, you can reach out to Nowell at YOUniquedreamers@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
Challenger Casey Hoffman and incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman debated each other in front of a...
Voters weigh in on Menominee mayoral debate
generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Sonny Putvin has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year
Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year

Latest News

There were 80 vendors selling vinyl records, comics, retro games and toys.
Bay College holds Pop Culture Show
The filmmakers were there and did a Q&A after the movie.
Bay College shows NMU football documentary
The first-ever Monarch Butterfly Festival had all types of mental health resources.
Marquette County West End Youth Center, Marquette County 4-H Club host inaugural Monarch Butterfly Festival
This is a picture of what the 100-horsepower farm tractor for trail grooming could look like.
Friends of Valley Spur raising money for new farm tractor for trail grooming