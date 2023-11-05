Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

On Saturday, the company said it was voluntarily pulling the nuggets after some people reported finding small pieces of metal inside the patties.

Specifically, the recall is for the 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, but fully cooked breaded nuggets that are shaped like dinosaurs.

The packaging includes a Best Used By date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The chicken was sold in a number of states including California, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Department of Agriculture says there has been “one minor oral injury” associated with consumption of the nuggets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba
FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023,...
Daylight saving 2023: Here’s what a sleep expert says about the time change
The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues.
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival returns to Marquette, continues through Saturday night
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package

Latest News

The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues.
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival returns to Marquette, continues through Saturday night
Christmas tree permits go on sale November 9.
Hiawatha National Forest to offer Christmas tree permits
Join TV6's Keegan Cooper LIVE in Gladstone as the players prepare for the game.
Negaunee at Gladstone LIVE Preview Part 2
Join TV6's Keegan Cooper LIVE in Gladstone.
Negaunee at Gladstone LIVE Preview Part 1