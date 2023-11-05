Moderate rain with chances of snow to start the week

Rain starts late Sunday and lasts into Monday
Rain starts late Sunday and lasts into Monday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Cloudy skies stick around for most of Sunday with rain chances looking to move in late in the day. Rain starts off late in the west but will become widespread by Monday morning. Heaviest rain in the morning will start off in the west but make its way east throughout the morning. After the system passes temperatures will cool down and allow for lake effect snow Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered rain in the evening, becomes widespread throughout the night

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; moderate to heavy rain in the morning with mix chances late

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; another round or rain and mixed precipitation

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; light scattered snow chances in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: 30s

