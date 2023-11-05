MHSAA high school volleyball regional matchups are set

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year’s field(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - High school volleyball regionals are here and nine U.P. schools claimed district title to advance on with their eyes set on bringing home a state title.

Kingsford, Calumet and Manistique have all had successful seasons and will look to make some noise this week during regionals. The Flivvers are in Division 2, with the Copperkings and Emeralds squaring off in Division 3. Forest Park, Lake Linden Hubbell, Ishpeming, Stephenson, Newberry and St. Ignace will all represent the U.P. in Division 4.

Below is a full list of matchups:

Division 2

  • Region 9 - Kingsford vs Boyne city @ Sault Ste. Marie Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

Division 3

  • Region 17 - Calumet vs Manistique @Marquette Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

Division 4

  • Region 25 - Forest Park vs Lake Linden-Hubbell @Ewen Trout-Creek Nov. 7, 7 p.m.
  • Region 25 - Ishpeming vs Stephenson @North Dickinson Nov. 7, 6 p.m.
  • Region 26 - Newberry vs St. Ignace @Brimley Nov. 7, 6 p.m.

The State Championship games for all divisions are set for Nov. 18 at Kellog Arena in Battle Creek, Mich.

