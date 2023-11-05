MHSAA high school football regional, regional semifinal playoff pairings

The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. The 8-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 18 at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year’s field(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MHSAA high school football third round playoff matchups are set and six U.P. teams found themselves headed into the third round.

Iron Mountain remained undefeated after taking down Ishpeming, and Lake Linden-Hubbell got the win for the second time this year against the three-time defending state champions North Central. Menominee continued their playoff run with a convincing win over Charlevoix and the Kingsford Flivvers edged out a win over Ogemaw Heights. The Gladstone Braves also powered into the third round after knocking off Negaunee to continue their postseason run.

Below is a list of the third-round matchups:

11 Player Matchups

  • Division 5 - Kingsford vs Frankenmuth Nov. 10-11
  • Division 6 - Gladstone vs Kingsley Nov. 10-11
  • Division 7 - Menominee vs McBain Nov. 10-11
  • Division 8 - Iron Mountain vs Beal City Nov. 10-11

8 Player Matchups

  • Division 1 - Pickford vs Inland Lakes Nov. 11
  • Division 2 - Lake Linden-Hubbell vs Marion Nov. 11

Exact dates and time for games are to be determined.

