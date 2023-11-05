Marquette County West End Youth Center, Marquette County 4-H Club host inaugural Monarch Butterfly Festival

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, two U.P. organizations partnered for an event to address mental health.

The Marquette County West End Youth Center and the Marquette County 4-H Club hosted the first-ever Monarch Butterfly Festival at Ishpeming High School. There were presentations, games, live music and resources about youth suicide and drug abuse.

Marquette County West End Youth Center founder Rose Chivens said the main goal is to help parents be able to stop their child from going through a mental health crisis.

“When your kid breaks his foot, you can take him to the hospital right away and it gets fixed,” Chivens said. “Mental health is hard to see and to diagnose it, there are not very many places in the U.P. where you can take a young person and get them treated.”

The founder also said her organization has applied for a $2.5 million federal grant. She said if they receive the grant, they will be building a livestock barn housing all animals except for horses and roosters.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.