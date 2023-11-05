Marquette County West End Youth Center, Marquette County 4-H Club host inaugural Monarch Butterfly Festival

The first-ever Monarch Butterfly Festival had all types of mental health resources.
The first-ever Monarch Butterfly Festival had all types of mental health resources.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, two U.P. organizations partnered for an event to address mental health.

The Marquette County West End Youth Center and the Marquette County 4-H Club hosted the first-ever Monarch Butterfly Festival at Ishpeming High School. There were presentations, games, live music and resources about youth suicide and drug abuse.

Marquette County West End Youth Center founder Rose Chivens said the main goal is to help parents be able to stop their child from going through a mental health crisis.

“When your kid breaks his foot, you can take him to the hospital right away and it gets fixed,” Chivens said. “Mental health is hard to see and to diagnose it, there are not very many places in the U.P. where you can take a young person and get them treated.”

The founder also said her organization has applied for a $2.5 million federal grant. She said if they receive the grant, they will be building a livestock barn housing all animals except for horses and roosters.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
Challenger Casey Hoffman and incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman debated each other in front of a...
Voters weigh in on Menominee mayoral debate
generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Sonny Putvin has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year
Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year

Latest News

This is a picture of what the 100-horsepower farm tractor for trail grooming could look like.
Friends of Valley Spur raising money for new farm tractor for trail grooming
generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
The Townplace Suites Marriot Hotel in Iron Mountain officially opened Friday.
TownePlace Suites officially opens in Iron Mountain
The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues.
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival returns to Marquette, continues through Saturday night