Friends of Valley Spur raising money for new farm tractor for trail grooming

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of Valley Spur are fundraising for new trail grooming equipment.

Valley Spur committee member Denise Gerth said the fundraiser launched October 7 has already raised close to $100,000.

“We’ve got anonymous donations of $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000,” said Gerth. ”Then, a good $50,000 worth of donations from $25 to $4,000,” Gerth said.

Gerth said people have donated online or by sending a check to Valley Spur. Trail Coordinator Dave Eglsaer said the Valley Spur Trail is becoming more and more popular.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years, we have become a premier cross-country skiing area,” Eglsaer said. “We need to stay up and have equipment that we do not have to fix every other week.”

Trail groomer John Cromell said once the committee raises a little over $225,000, they will buy a 100-horsepower farm tractor for trail grooming. He said the grooming vehicles they currently have were built in the 1990s and they have over 150,000 miles. He said it has been very difficult to be able to keep up with the snow in the winters.

“They have done a good job over the years, but as the conditions have become warmer and stickier especially towards the end and beginning of the winters, we have a lot of trouble pulling the equipment with it,” Cromell said. “They just overheat and aren’t really designed to pull a 10-foot-wide groomer.”

