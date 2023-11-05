Bay College shows NMU football documentary

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An NMU football documentary screening took place at Bay College Saturday.

The 2018 movie is called ”Put Your Hand on the Line.” The filmmakers were there and did a Q&A after the movie. Organizers said 170 people showed up to watch. “Put Your Hand on the Line” tells the story of a group of NMU athletes and their journey to success.

Jack Hirn, the film’s executive producer, said it’s more of an inspirational story than a sports one.

“We didn’t win a game in 1974 and came back to win a national championship in 1975,” Hirn said. “For me, that’s the really cool part. It’s never happened before to anybody but us. It’s more like a pride thing, you know, a UP school did this.”

Hirn said the documentary won 12 awards. The U.P. native said he’s working on making it into a feature film.

