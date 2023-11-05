Bay College holds Pop Culture Show

There were 80 vendors selling vinyl records, comics, retro games and toys.
There were 80 vendors selling vinyl records, comics, retro games and toys.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba residents gathered at Bay College for a Pop Culture Show Saturday.

There were 80 vendors selling vinyl records, comics, retro games and toys. Organizers said the Pop Culture Show is a fundraiser for the BAY-CON convention that takes place in April. All money raised from vendor fees and public donations go toward the event.

A representative said the Pop Culture Show was good for adding to your collection or finding gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

RETURN OF THE BAY-CON takes place April 20, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
Challenger Casey Hoffman and incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman debated each other in front of a...
Voters weigh in on Menominee mayoral debate
generic
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night
Sonny Putvin has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year
Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year

Latest News

YOUnique Dreamers aims to make sure people of all ages with disabilties get the help they need.
YOUnique Dreamers supports people with disabilities
The filmmakers were there and did a Q&A after the movie.
Bay College shows NMU football documentary
The first-ever Monarch Butterfly Festival had all types of mental health resources.
Marquette County West End Youth Center, Marquette County 4-H Club host inaugural Monarch Butterfly Festival
This is a picture of what the 100-horsepower farm tractor for trail grooming could look like.
Friends of Valley Spur raising money for new farm tractor for trail grooming