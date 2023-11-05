Bay College holds Pop Culture Show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba residents gathered at Bay College for a Pop Culture Show Saturday.

There were 80 vendors selling vinyl records, comics, retro games and toys. Organizers said the Pop Culture Show is a fundraiser for the BAY-CON convention that takes place in April. All money raised from vendor fees and public donations go toward the event.

A representative said the Pop Culture Show was good for adding to your collection or finding gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

RETURN OF THE BAY-CON takes place April 20, 2024.

