TownePlace Suites officially opens in Iron Mountain

The Townplace Suites Marriot Hotel in Iron Mountain officially opened Friday.
The Townplace Suites Marriot Hotel in Iron Mountain officially opened Friday.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Townplace Suites Marriot Hotel in downtown Iron Mountain officially opened Friday.

The 93-room hotel on S. Stephenson Ave. features in-unit kitchens and a full-service fitness center.

The hotel currently employs fifteen people with plans to expand to twenty full-time staff.

Hotel Manager Teresa Chudy says the dedicated staff separate the Marriot from other hotels.

“Just our positive staff that have been here since the beginning of construction that treat this place like their own,” said Chudy. “So when you come here you are going to be treated like a guest at a house and be very comfortable. It’s going to feel like home.”

The hotel started construction in spring of 2022.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
Challenger Casey Hoffman and incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman debated each other in front of a...
Voters weigh in on Menominee mayoral debate
Sonny Putvin has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year
Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year
rain
Seasonal days then system brings rain on Sunday

Latest News

The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues.
Stand U.P. Comedy Festival returns to Marquette, continues through Saturday night
The total donations amount to almost $1,600.
First National Bank donates to Almost Home Animal Shelter
Dickinson County Public Library Director Megan Buck is the 2023 Michigan Library Association’s...
Dickinson County Librarian named Michigan Library Association’s Public Librarian of the Year
The expo is free to get in, has a beer garden and attendees get a free raffle ticket to be put...
UP Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo back for second year