TownePlace Suites officially opens in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Townplace Suites Marriot Hotel in downtown Iron Mountain officially opened Friday.

The 93-room hotel on S. Stephenson Ave. features in-unit kitchens and a full-service fitness center.

The hotel currently employs fifteen people with plans to expand to twenty full-time staff.

Hotel Manager Teresa Chudy says the dedicated staff separate the Marriot from other hotels.

“Just our positive staff that have been here since the beginning of construction that treat this place like their own,” said Chudy. “So when you come here you are going to be treated like a guest at a house and be very comfortable. It’s going to feel like home.”

The hotel started construction in spring of 2022.

