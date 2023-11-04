Stand U.P. Comedy Festival returns to Marquette, continues through Saturday night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is back for its second year.

The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues. Things kicked off Wednesday night with a free show and will continue until Saturday night. There are stand-up shows, improv acts, and even a variety show.

Organizers say that if you love to laugh you should check out the festival.

“Unless you’re a miserable person who doesn’t like to laugh,” said Bryan Sromalski, Stand U.P. Comedy Festival co-organizer. “Then feel free to stay home. There’s something real special about a room of 200 people all laughing about the same joke.”

You can get tickets here or at the door. You can see a full schedule of performances here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.