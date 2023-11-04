Stand U.P. Comedy Festival returns to Marquette, continues through Saturday night

The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues.
The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Stand U.P. Comedy Festival is back for its second year.

The festival features 15 comics spread across nine shows in four nights at two venues. Things kicked off Wednesday night with a free show and will continue until Saturday night. There are stand-up shows, improv acts, and even a variety show.

Organizers say that if you love to laugh you should check out the festival.

“Unless you’re a miserable person who doesn’t like to laugh,” said Bryan Sromalski, Stand U.P. Comedy Festival co-organizer. “Then feel free to stay home. There’s something real special about a room of 200 people all laughing about the same joke.”

You can get tickets here or at the door. You can see a full schedule of performances here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
Challenger Casey Hoffman and incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman debated each other in front of a...
Voters weigh in on Menominee mayoral debate
Sonny Putvin has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year
Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year
rain
Seasonal days then system brings rain on Sunday

Latest News

The Townplace Suites Marriot Hotel in Iron Mountain officially opened Friday.
TownePlace Suites officially opens in Iron Mountain
The total donations amount to almost $1,600.
First National Bank donates to Almost Home Animal Shelter
Dickinson County Public Library Director Megan Buck is the 2023 Michigan Library Association’s...
Dickinson County Librarian named Michigan Library Association’s Public Librarian of the Year
The expo is free to get in, has a beer garden and attendees get a free raffle ticket to be put...
UP Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo back for second year