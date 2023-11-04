Mostly sunny start to weekend with rain to start work week

Sunny skies and seasonal air lingers throughout Saturday but chances of rain are looking to move in by late Sunday into Monday. Rain chances will last into Monday so plan on some wet and slick roads at times. As temperatures cool down throughout Monday chances of mixed precipitation rise which will lead into snow chances Tuesday near the lake shore.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day; increasing clouds in the evening

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy skies; light rain chances late in the central and west

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; moderate to heavy rain in the morning, lighter rain in the afternoon with chances of mix

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow along north wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; round of mixed precip and snow in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances with occasional breeze

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of scattered lake effect snow

>Highs: 30s

