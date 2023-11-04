First National Bank donates to Almost Home Animal Shelter

By Blake Rierson
Nov. 3, 2023
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Almost Home Animal Shelter has existed for almost 50 years, with a critical funding source being donations from Iron Mountain residents.

Almost Home Animal Shelter Manager Diane Luczak said vet bills are the most expensive.

“We spay and neuter every dog, cat, kitten, puppy, even our rabbits before they leave here,” said Luczak. “So our vet bills are a really big expense.”

That’s why a surprise donation from First National Bank left her speechless.

“They called and said it was done and they had some supplies for us, and a check for eight-hundred seventy-seven dollars,” said Luczak. “Which is like wow, that’s awesome. Just to wear jeans.”

First National Bank was able to raise the funds through an employee-led program called Denim Days. Employees would donate money or supplies on designated days to wear jeans to work.

First National Bank and Trust Chief Credit Officer Jean O’Dette said bank employees were looking to give more support to their community.

“Earlier in this year we came together as a group called the fun committee and tried to see what we could do as employees that would also serve the community,” said O’Dette. “Every quarter we look at a random drawing and pick a charity.”

In addition to the $800, First National Bank’s insurance partners Scott Sander’s Agency, Arlington Roe Insurance Broker and American Bankers Association each donated $250 to the shelter.

The total donations amount to almost $1,600.

