3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries shut down Friday night

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three cannabis dispensaries in Menominee were shut down Friday night.

WLUK-TV reports Higher Love, Lume and Nirvana were shut down due to a court order from the 41st Circuit Court, per Menominee city manager Brett Botbyl.

Last month, TV6 reported the future of all three shops in Menominee was uncertain due to lawsuits.

TV6 reached out to all three companies. Higher Love referred us to its lawyer. Lume and Nirvana did not respond.

TV6 also reached out to Menominee Mayor Jean Stegeman.

She confirmed the shops were shut down but said she can’t comment further due to the pending litigation.

TV6 will continue to follow the latest developments.

