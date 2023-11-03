WATCH: Michigan VA names 2023 Veteran of the Year

By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday we take a look at another way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins, Operation Greem Light in Alger County, the Michigan Veteran’s Affairs 2023 Veteran of the Year and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 2, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

