Walmart and United Way of Marquette County hold TV6 Canathon food drive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Marquette County organizations gathered to have a food drive on Friday morning.

The food collected will go to St. Vincent De Paul and the Marquette County Salvation Army. The two-day food drive is a partnership between Walmart and United Way of Marquette County for the TV6 Canathon.

Walmart’s Front End Coach Rachel Kendzierski said the drive is a great way to get more people involved.

“In the community, we have people that are in need that are not able to have holiday meals with their families especially that are just giving by, and we want to make sure that we are here to help support the people in our community,” Kendzierski said. “You know get more of our community rallied together to help people that are less fortunate.”

United Way Executive Director Andrew Rickauer said there are multiple ways to support those in need through the TV6 Canathon this year.

“You can donate nonperishables that will go towards the canathon and you can donate perishables if you’re going directly to agencies that can be put to use this week and then you can donate monetary that will go to food programs throughout the area,” Rickauer said.

TV6 Canathon Director Tony Stagliano said the amount of support the 41-year-old food drive continues to see is a testament to the U.P.’s strength as a community.

“We have more than 75 schools who are involved and we have over 300 drop locations across the U.P.,” Stagliano said. “Just to be a part of the charity of the Upper Peninsula it just really brings out the true color of who we are and what we are about here in the Upper Peninsula and that’s taking care of each other.”

Stagliano said all donations from Friday go to the Marquette Salvation Army.

You can still donate at Walmart on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Those donations will go to St. Vincent De Paul.

The TV6 Canathon runs until Dec. 1. For more information on how to donate, visit the TV6 Canathon website.

