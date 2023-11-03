Voters weigh in on Menominee mayoral debate

Challenger Casey Hoffman and incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman debated each other in front of a crowd of more than 100 people at Blesch Auditorium Thursday night.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 100 voters showed up Thursday night to the Menominee mayoral candidate debate at Blesch Auditorium.

The incumbent, Mayor Jean Stegeman, and challenger Casey Hoffman answered questions both from the moderator and also turned in by audience members.

At times the debate got testy. The debate moderator had to step in when the two argued over how many city managers Menominee had during Stegeman’s time in office. Hoffman claimed there were six. Stegeman responded there were six, telling Hoffman to “stop it” when he talked over her answer.

Some voters came to the debate with their minds made up. Scott Bird said he’s firmly in Hoffman’s camp.

“He has a little better plan, and it’s time to get something done in Menominee,” Bird said. “The current mayor has showed, I don’t think she really cares about Menominee because things aren’t being done.”

A Stegeman supporter, Marion Enstrom, said the debate didn’t change her mind. She said she was offended when Hoffman called the mayor’s board appointments, “yes men.”

“I’m a member of two of those boards,” Enstrom said. “I can assure you, we are not a bunch of yes people.”

The two candidates stuck to their campaign themes. Stegeman said the city’s most pressing issue is the marijuana litigation and traffic flow related to the new dispensaries. Hoffman said the most pressing issue is the city’s “shrinking tax base” and the need to bring in new business.

Not all voters left the debate with their minds made up, including 18-year-old, first-time voter Kadyn Smejkal.

“I came in pretty open-minded to it just because I know Casey’s pretty smart, and he’s younger of course, and has a lot of experience,” Smejkal said. “And I know Stegeman, she’s been the mayor for 12 years and has plenty of experience.”

Voter Keith Mattson said, he’ll make up his mind “probably on November 7, when I close the door behind me and look down and ask for God’s faith in helping us move the city forward.”

The election is on Tuesday, November 7.

