UP school superintendents meet with lawmakers to improve education

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. school superintendents and legislators gathered Friday morning in Marquette to discuss high-priority topics affecting school districts.

From mental health to staffing in schools, school district superintendents met with lawmakers Friday morning at Marquette Alger RESA. Superintendents utilized the meeting to discuss what lawmakers can do to help better education for students.

MARESA Superintendent Dr. Gregory Nyen said advocacy is a vital tool to enact change.

“Without advocacy, there would not be consideration for rural transportation cost. There would not be a consideration for the shortage of educators in rural Michigan,” Nyen said.

Nyen said the quality of education shouldn’t depend on a zip code. Munising Public Schools Superintendent, Mike Travis, said raising awareness of other topics like affordable housing will also benefit staffing shortages.

“There’s all kinds of things that impact families and young professionals’ abilities to move and live here. You know the cost of energy, finding affordable housing and finding various employment opportunities,” Travis said.

38th State Senate District Senator Ed McBroom said the quality of education shouldn’t be designed based on statistics alone.

“What we were able to do today is emphasize that it’s dangerous to just take statistics that say, here’s how many kids are passing and here’s how many are failing and spread them out as if that was the case in every district. We recognized and said, what are the strengths that we have here and what are the weaknesses we have here, " McBroom said.

McBroom said this type of engagement from schools could help craft specific bills to improve education in the U.P.

