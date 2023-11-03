UP Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo back for second year

The expo is free to get in, has a beer garden and attendees get a free raffle ticket to be put in a drawing for a Bark River knife.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Ice Fishing and Hunting Expo kicked off Friday at the State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

This is the second year for the three-day hunting and ice fishing expo. Organizers said they brought it back because of the positive reception it received last year.

“Last year was really successful,” said Sarah Maki, expo organizer and publisher of the Daily Press. “We didn’t know what to anticipate last year, honestly and we ended up bringing in, it was like over 4,500 people over a three-day event. Everyone said the same thing, ‘We needed something like this in our area.’”

The event has 55 vendor booths with everything from fur hats to animal skulls and wood-carved fishing lures.

This is the first expo ever for C&J Rods Owners Chris Christianson and Joe Cordy out of Plover, Wis.

“We’ve been rod building for about two years now,” Christianson said. “We started out making them for friends and family, and this past year, we decided to see if we could make this into a business.”

Cordy said the two have so far relied on word of mouth by friends and family members to grow the business. They said they’re hoping the expo gives them more visibility.

With only a month to get ready, Cordy said it was a “little chaotic, but it’s been a great experience so far.”

It’s not all shopping and vendors at the expo.

The Boy Scouts have a booth with rain gutters filled with water. Kids can pick a minnow and race them down the gutters. Whoever’s minnow crosses the blue finish line first wins.

The expo is in the Ruth Butler Building.

Saturday, gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Sunday, the expo opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

