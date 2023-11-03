UP Association for Behavior Analysis hosts annual conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Behavior analysis professionals have a chance to learn from their peers.

The Upper Peninsula Association for Behavior Analysis (UPABA) is hosting its annual conference. Behavior analysis professionals from across the Great Lakes region are gathering on Friday and Saturday for networking, presentations, and workshops. This year participants can even earn professional development credits at the conference.

Organizers say there are many benefits to bringing behavior analysis professionals together.

“This conference is able to bring in everyone across the region together to learn from each other and about each other, what their needs are, support them in a meaningful way, and help them to grow in their professions,” said Ashley Shayter, UPABA president.

UPABA’s annual conference will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at NMU’s Northern Center.

