United Way of Marquette County helps provide opportunities for kids at Teaching Family Homes

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County has entered its 80th year of serving the community.

This year, the nonprofit is partnering with 26 agencies in the Marquette community.

Teaching Family Homes is just one organization that’s feeling the impacts of the United Way’s support.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Teaching Family Homes in Chocolay Township to chat with Facility Director Dave Mastric and United Way of Marquette County’s Executive Director Andrew Rickauer about the partnership between the two organizations.

How United Way of Marquette County supports Teaching Family Homes.

How United Way of Marquette County supports Teaching Family Homes.

You can learn more about the United Way of Marquette County, volunteer, and/or donate to the organization at uwmqt.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.