United Way of Marquette County helps provide opportunities for kids at Teaching Family Homes

The TV6 Morning News highlights the partnership between the two organizations.
Dave Mastric and Andrew Rickauer join Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News LIVE from Teaching...
Dave Mastric and Andrew Rickauer join Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News LIVE from Teaching Family Homes.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County has entered its 80th year of serving the community.

This year, the nonprofit is partnering with 26 agencies in the Marquette community.

Teaching Family Homes is just one organization that’s feeling the impacts of the United Way’s support.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Teaching Family Homes in Chocolay Township to chat with Facility Director Dave Mastric and United Way of Marquette County’s Executive Director Andrew Rickauer about the partnership between the two organizations.

How United Way of Marquette County supports Teaching Family Homes.
How United Way of Marquette County supports Teaching Family Homes.

You can learn more about the United Way of Marquette County, volunteer, and/or donate to the organization at uwmqt.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District
In the October 14 letter published in the Daily Press, Delta County Board chair David Moyle...
Delta County Board chair says county prosecutor ‘inadequate’ for county’s needs
Namrud Tessema
Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer
The Downtown Marquette Farmer's Market is Saturdays at the Marquette Commons.
Downtown Marquette Farmers Market transitions indoors
FILE - President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Sept. 26,...
Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Latest News

How United Way of Marquette County supports Teaching Family Homes.
Teaching Family Homes and United Way of Marquette County
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing
Michigan House passes clean energy bill package
How United Way of Marquette County supports Teaching Family Homes.
Teaching Family Homes and United Way of Marquette County
Perform 4 Life Personal Trainer, Bron Harmon, joins Pavlina Osta to give advice on staying...
Winter wellness: How to stay motivated and active heading into colder months
Challenger Casey Hoffman and incumbent Mayor Jean Stegeman debated each other in front of a...
Voters weigh in on Menominee mayoral debate