Seasonal fall stretch with a sunny weekend start, showery end

Some weekend sunshine, seasonably cool daytime temps in the U.P. before rain spreads Sunday evening.
Some weekend sunshine, seasonably cool daytime temps in the U.P. before rain spreads Sunday...
Some weekend sunshine, seasonably cool daytime temps in the U.P. before rain spreads Sunday evening.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

It’s a seasonably cool-to-mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with more moments of sunshine versus rain and snow showers before a Northern Plains system spreads moderate to heavy rain over the U.P. later this weekend.

The cold transition later next week can lead to icy spots in the region due to a combination of mixed rain/snow, wet snow and subfreezing overnights.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight with an isolated rain/snow shower then clearing overnight; north winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 20s/30s (coldest inland)

Saturday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and an isolated rain/snow shower west towards evening

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s (colder northwest)

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy with an isolated rain/snow shower early, then rain showers spreading west to east in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, with wintry showers mixing in late; mild but breezy

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with wet snow showers, rain/snow mix spreading late; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow, rain/snow mix south; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 30s

