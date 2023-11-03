Seasonal fall stretch with a sunny weekend start, showery end

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

It’s a seasonably cool-to-mild start to November in Upper Michigan, with more moments of sunshine versus rain and snow showers before a Northern Plains system spreads moderate to heavy rain over the U.P. later this weekend.

The cold transition later next week can lead to icy spots in the region due to a combination of mixed rain/snow, wet snow and subfreezing overnights.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight with an isolated rain/snow shower then clearing overnight; north winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 20s/30s (coldest inland)

Saturday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds and an isolated rain/snow shower west towards evening

>Highs: Upper 30s to Mid 40s (colder northwest)

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy with an isolated rain/snow shower early, then rain showers spreading west to east in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, with wintry showers mixing in late; mild but breezy

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with wet snow showers, rain/snow mix spreading late; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow, rain/snow mix south; cold

>Highs: 30s/40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; cold

>Highs: 30s

