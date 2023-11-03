Seasonal days then system brings rain on Sunday

A weak front passes through today with spotty to scattered light rain for mainly the eastern U.P. Then, clouds clear overnight, and on Saturday we’ll have sunshine and seasonal temps. Temperatures will remain seasonal through Monday. A clipper brings rain Sunday afternoon through Monday and colder air for the remainder of next week. Rainfall through Monday evening will range around half an inch to three-quarters of an inch with isolated one inch possible. The pattern stays active as another clipper arrives on Wednesday with potentially widespread wet snow.

Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Upper 30 to low 40s west, low to mid 40s east

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: low to mid 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with rain spreading from west to east

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Rainy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Morning light rain and snow mixture

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Morning snow then cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mid 30s

