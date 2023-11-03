Revolve CC promotes creative collaboration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Artists and creatives alike spent the day honing their craft or learning a new one during the first day of the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference.

Revolve CC has a goal to promote the creative class in the Midwest. The aim is to support artists and creative collaboration, cross-discipline works, and creative business.

The day consisted of workshops and panels and finished with ‘The Myth of Lost Fire’ put on by Marquette Fringe.

Claire Jorgensen, Revolve CC attendee, said this is a good place for students and professionals alike to network.

“It’s just a great place to network and get to know people in the industry because [in] Marquette, there are a lot of artists but it’s hard to meet them when you’re a student because I feel like everyone knows each other already and being a student, you have to like force yourself in there,” said Jorgensen.

Carlynne Welch, Revolve CC speaker and user BergettePigments on TikTok, said this is an opportunity for her to interact with people in person, rather than through social media.

“So many people on the internet interact with my content and a lot of them have asked, you know ‘have you ever taught in person’ or ‘is there any way we can meet you’,” said Welch. “I said no, I am exceptionally private but I would love the opportunity… We haven’t even done anything and I’m having a great time.”

Revolve CC continues at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Masonic Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.