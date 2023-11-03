One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba

Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba
Corner of Ludington St. and 25th St. in Escanaba(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash Friday morning in Escanaba.

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near the corner of Ludington St. and N 25th St.

According to an Escanaba Public Safety officer on scene, the pedestrian was taken away in an ambulance for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

