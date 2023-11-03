One injured in pedestrian versus car crash in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash Friday morning in Escanaba.

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near the corner of Ludington St. and N 25th St.

According to an Escanaba Public Safety officer on scene, the pedestrian was taken away in an ambulance for minor injuries.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

