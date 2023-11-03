North Central faces off with Lake Linden-Hubbell in TV6 Game of the Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden-Hubbell handed North Central a historic loss on Sept. 22, when the Jets suffered their first defeat since Nov. 2019.

It’s time for a rematch in the 8-Player Division 2 Regional Final this Saturday.

“We just hope the sting is still there for these kids, and they remember who gave them that loss,” North Central head coach Leo Gorzinski said. “They haven’t forgotten. We’ll put it that way.”

Despite two losses this season, the Jets are going for their fourth state title in a row, and their eyes are set on that championship trophy.

“We’re going for number four obviously,” North Central lineman Max Nason said. “We got a few tough battles in between with these next two games, obviously barring that we win this one.”

Coming off a four-loss season in 2022, the Lakes stumbled a few times early in the year.

They’ve now rattled off four-straight wins after their loss to Forest Park on Sept. 30, including a 21-point victory over the Trojans in the first round of the playoffs last week.

“Our guys, they played hard,” Lake Linden-Hubbell head coach Brett Gervais said. “From the beginning, we had the line of scrimmage under control, and I think that’s what kind of won us the game.”

The Lakes know it’ll take the same kind of intensity to knock off North Central once again this weekend.

“You think of 8-man, and you think of North Central,” Lake Linden-Hubbell quarterback Danny Marcotte said. “It’s very hard to beat a team twice, especially a team like that. They’re well-coached.”

Saturday’s game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. EST in Lake Linden. TV6 Sports will have highlights of the matchup on your Late News.

