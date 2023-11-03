NMU entrepreneurship course helps student startup businesses, local nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the adage goes, “experience is the best teacher”, and students at Northern Michigan University are learning how to run a business by starting their own.

NMU Professor Corinne Bodeman’s startup class on entrepreneurship touches on the values of starting your own company by providing students with an interactive learning experience.

Professor Bodeman visits Upper Michigan Today along with her students to showcase some of the businesses that have come from the course.

Bodeman’s interactive approach to teaching entrepreneurship consists of several steps. Students must first come up with a product that can be purchased online, establish a business idea, and choose one of seven nonprofits to support. Next, students must obtain a DBA and open a bank account for transferring purchases of their product. The university’s dean, acting as a venture capitalist, will then lend the students money to get their start.

The course lasts the entire sixteen-week semester. Students currently have four weeks remaining to deliver.

Bodeman says the course imparts critical values of entrepreneurship, from identifying your customers to learning how to market to them effectively.

Joey Elmhirst and Stephen Thomas are two students participating in Bodeman’s startup course.

Elmirst was involved in the founding of Superior Hockey Skills and Drills, which supports Start the Cycle as its nonprofit. The students’ business provides services to children who want to improve their hockey skills.

Thomas was involved in founding Pawsitive Prints, which makes custom dog-themed stickers that are printed in Ishpeming. The business supports U.P. K9 Training Group as its nonprofit.

Chris Anderson and Ellie Barnes are two of the students behind Snackage, a business that provides premade packages of snacks made to drop-ship at a college dorm with ease. The students behind the organization chose Project Jade as its nonprofit.

Kimberly Giese represented the team behind Nature Knit which makes customizable beanies with a variety of themed patches to choose from. The business’ nonprofit is the Trillium House in Marquette.

Lexi Hagan is one of the students behind UPStickers.Co, which produces custom stickers, mugs, and magnets with images of your pet and offers other themes as well. The business supports the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum in Iron Mountain as its nonprofit.

Sustain a Home is another business founded by students at NMU, which sells eco-friendly items that can be used around your home. The business supports Room at the INN Warming Center in Marquette as its nonprofit.

