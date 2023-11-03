Negaunee Public Library hosts writing sessions for National Novel Writing Month

Throughout the month of November, the library is hosting writing sessions.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Library staff are encouraging aspiring authors to participate in National Novel Writing Month.

Throughout the month of November, the library is hosting writing sessions with refreshments. Organizers said the sessions take place on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m. They also said writers can bring their own laptop or use a public computer.

Jessica Holman, Negaunee Public Library Director, said this is a great opportunity to challenge yourself.

“This is a nice way for authors to have a change of scenery, possibly get to meet other people working on writing a novel or their memoirs,” Holman said. “Authors are pretty vital for libraries, so we really enjoy encouraging them.”

Holman said National Novel Month is a good way to test out a writing practice if you’ve never thought of writing a novel before.

