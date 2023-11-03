Negaunee Gun Rod and Gun Club host third annual gun and knife show

Bullets on sale at the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club's 3rd annual Gun and Knife Show.
Bullets on sale at the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club's 3rd annual Gun and Knife Show.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEGUANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a gun and knife show in Negaunee this weekend.

The Negaunee Rod and Gun Club is hosting its third annual gun and knife show. Almost 40 vendors from across the U.P. packed the Negaunee Township Hall to sell and trade their guns, knives, and military gear. Proceeds from the event will go towards the club’s grounds and junior rifle program.

Organizers say there’s something for everyone at the event, even if you don’t need another gun.

“The primary focus is on firearms and knives, but there are plenty of other things you can find here,” said Robin Turner, Negaunee Rod and Gun Club board member. “We have a number of vendors who are selling different products. We have leatherworks and we have one vendor who’s selling knickknacks.”

The gun and knife show will be in the Negaunee Township Hall on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Some weekend sunshine, seasonably cool daytime temps in the U.P. before rain spreads Sunday...
Seasonal fall stretch with a sunny weekend start, showery end
