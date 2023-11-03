Michigan House passes clean energy bill package

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Democratic-led Michigan House of Representatives narrowly passed the House Clean Energy and Jobs Act and the Senate Clean Energy Future bill packages Thursday night.

Senate Bills 271, 273, and 502 passed by votes of 56-51, 56-52, and 56-52.

One of the bills would allow zoning exemptions for certain wind or solar energy projects.

Another would give the Michigan Public Service Commission the power to bypass local governments to approve solar energy plants, wind energy plants, and energy storage facilities that hold more than 100 megawatts of power.

The bill package now moves to the State Senate for their consideration. If they pass the bills it would move to the Governor’s desk for her approval.

In response to the passage of the legislation, state Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) released the following statement:

“These bills represent an opportunity for Michigan and the U.P. to reduce energy costs, improve grid reliability and move toward a future of energy independence. Renewable energy standards will create new opportunities for critical mining operations and spur significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and our region can leverage those investments to create jobs and spur economic growth.

“We also have an opportunity to draw down a historic allocation of federal funds through the implementation of these policies, bringing further investment to the state. I am eager to see the U.P. capitalize on this once-in-a-generation event.”

TV6 has reached out to state Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock) and state Rep. Dave Prestin (R-Cedar River) for their perspective on the bill package.

