Michigan Arts and Culture Council grants more than $600K to UP groups

(WLUC) - Several U.P. arts and cultural organizations and schools now have the help of more than $600,000 in grants for the 2024 fiscal year.

The Michigan Arts and Culture Council grant benefits organizations and schools from Alger, Chippewa, Delta, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Mackinac, Marquette, Ontonagon and Schoolcraft counties.

Upper Peninsula Alliance Director and Grant Coordinator Susan Roll said this money will be used for many purposes.

“Part of this money, some of it is for operating expenses, some of it pays rent, electricity,” Roll said. “The children’s museum really appreciates electrical bills being paid among others so um some of its for-capital improvements.”

The following grants were awarded to the U.P. counties listed (specific recipients noted):

Alger: $52,580 (Munising Public Schools, Superior Central School District, U.P. Arts and Culture Alliance)

Chippewa: $113,677 (Eastern U.P. Planning Commission, Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, Le Sault de Ste. Marie Historical Sites, Sault Area Arts Council, Soo Locks Children’s Museum and Soo Theatre Project)

Delta: $17,550 (The Bonifas Arts Center and Players de Noc)

Gogebic: $51,400 (Ironwood Downtown Art Place and Ironwood Theatre)

Houghton: $107,500 (Calumet Theatre Company, Copper Country Community Arts Council, Copper Country Suzuki Association, Michigan Technological University—Rosza Center, and Pine Mountain Music Festival)

Iron: $15,500 (Crystal Theatre and Northwoods Music Collaborative)

Mackinac: $51,000 (Mackinac Arts Council, Michilimackinac Historical Society, and Top of the Lake Snowmobile Museum)

Marquette: $209,712 (City of Marquette, Hiawatha Music Non-Profit, Lake Superior Theater, Liberty Children’s Art Project, Marquette City Band, Marquette County Historical Society, Marquette Maritime Museum, Marquette Symphony Orchestra, Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency, Northern Michigan University-DeVos Art Museum, Superior Arts Youth Theater, Superior String Alliance, Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum, and U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame and Museum)

Ontonagon: $18,000 (Friends of the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park)

Schoolcraft: $29,378 (Lake Effect Community Arts Center)

Total awarded in U.P.: $666,567

Roll said some of the money will also be used to pay for school bus costs and classroom supplies.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.