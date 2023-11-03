Mary Biekkola Wright exhibition opens at Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mary Biekkola Wright exhibition opened Thursday evening at the Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw in downtown Houghton.

Community members and friends of Wright gathered to celebrate the occasion and her life. The exhibit is in collaboration with the Beaumier Center at NMU, which provided materials from its own exhibit.

“She impacted so many people,” said retired MTU faculty Faith Morrison. “We weren’t able to celebrate her at a funeral, so now she’s being celebrated for her artistic contributions, which seems really very appropriate.”

Wright died in 2021 at Bayside Village in L’Anse, where she was born in 1941. She attended multiple universities, including NMU, where she got her teaching degree. She undertook multiple community art projects across multiple decades, with earlier work earning her the Governor’s Arts Award in 1999.

The exhibit contains numerous visual examples and summaries of the artistic work Wright made in her life. One project especially remembered by friends is the Story Line project, which was set up in Houghton in 2011.

“She had people write a story in the voice of an ancestor,” said Morrison. “Of a time when that ancestor had overcome something and really pushed through an adversity. It served for the people who were trying to think of those stories as a way of remembering the ancestor but also being inspired by the fortitude and Sisu of their ancestor.”

People remember Wright in many ways, from collaborating together to funny stories.

“She also told me that she went to a clothing store, and she fell in love with this jacket,” said attendee Phyllis Fredendall. “She traded three months worth of flower arrangements for that jacket.”

To check out the exhibition and learn more about Wright, the museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is also open Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

