Krupp’s Mini Mart donates over 300 pasties to Copper Shores Meals on Wheels program

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Seniors in Houghton and Keweenaw counties received a special surprise on Friday from the Copper Shores Meals on Wheels Program.

Krupp’s Mini Mart in Twin Lakes donated 310 pasties to the program. The meals also included homemade coleslaw and cinnamon apples.

“They brought pasties yesterday, and then they finished baking those today,” said Copper Shores Meals on Wheels Program Director Kathleen Harter. “They were monitoring the ovens, temperature checking, and everything. And then those were sealed up and delivered as a hot meal today to all of the seniors.”

The Krupp’s owners, Troy and Tina Povich, say the idea started over a cup of coffee with a Meals on Wheels member. They were already familiar with the program, as their parents have both received meals from the program, according to Harter. After talking and getting the green light from staff and the program, they got to work.

“I think the vegetables were peeled as early as Monday,” said Tina. “Yeah,” added Troy. “Monday, Tuesday, and then Wednesday, we did the final preparations and the actual baking, and then brought them over this morning and finished them.”

The owners say they were happy to provide seniors with a meal they might not normally have access to.

“People can’t travel out here, you know, at that age, to be able to come and get a pasty from us,” continued Troy. “So, we were happy to bring them to them.”

This donation also gave the Meals on Wheels kitchen time to prepare and freeze meals to use for the upcoming holidays. According to the program’s kitchen manager Tribin Holbrook, their work goes beyond a good meal.

“It’s more than just delivering the food. It’s delivering a ‘Hello’, a ‘How are you?’. We’re more than just delivering the meals. I mean, that’s what we’re doing, but we do so much more than that.”

The Krupp’s owners challenge other businesses to look at assisting the Meals on Wheels program by donating a meal. They also plan on providing a similar donation in the springtime.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.