Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul

It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral. (Source: Jamie Lim/LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – It’s all treats and no tricks in a Halloween video that’s now going viral.

Millions of people have watched a video posted online by Jamie Lim showing three trick-or-treaters dishing out their own candy when they find an empty bowl outside a home.

At first, the children were disappointed to find a bowl without candy, but that’s when one of them reaches into his own stash and encourages the others to throw some treats in the bowl.

“Let’s put some candy in there for other people,” you can hear one of the kids say.

“Yeah, let’s be nice,” another agrees.

The children reach into their bags and each grabs a couple of handfuls of candy to replenish the bowl for other trick-or-treaters.

Just as the kids were about to leave, they reached into the bowl to grab a couple of pieces of candy that proved too valuable to part with.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District
In the October 14 letter published in the Daily Press, Delta County Board chair David Moyle...
Delta County Board chair says county prosecutor ‘inadequate’ for county’s needs
Namrud Tessema
Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer
The Downtown Marquette Farmer's Market is Saturdays at the Marquette Commons.
Downtown Marquette Farmers Market transitions indoors
FILE - President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, Sept. 26,...
Democrats fear that Biden’s Israel-Hamas war stance could cost him reelection in Michigan

Latest News

A man said he was attacked by otters at Serene Lakes in California. (KCRA, MATT LEFFERS,...
Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake
The children reach into their bags and each grab a couple handfuls of candy to replenish the...
Kids spotted filling empty candy bowl with their own haul
A man said he was attacked by otters at Serene Lakes in California. (KCRA, MATT LEFFERS,...
Man says otters attacked him while swimming in lake
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump returns to the witness stand in the family business’ civil fraud trial