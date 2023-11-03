Hiawatha National Forest to offer Christmas tree permits

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - You can soon go and get a Christmas tree from Hiawatha National Forest.

This year, Christmas tree permits go on sale November 9 on recreation.gov. Forest service officials said you can search Hiawatha National Forest on the website to find where to buy a permit. One permit costs $5. A permit lets you get one tree.

Chelsea Kallery, Hiawatha National Forest Public Affairs Officer, said there are also maps and other resources on the website.

“It’s all right in the same place where you would purchase your permit,” said Kallery. “We have tips for planning your trip, how to be prepared, how to measure the tree properly and what kinds of trees you are allowed to cut, and which trees you are not allowed to cut.”

Kallery said this is a nice way to continue or start a holiday tradition with your family.

