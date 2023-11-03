Health officials share tips on how to avoid carbon monoxide

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures drop and you turn on your furnaces and wood stoves, health officials are giving tips on how to stay safe from carbon monoxide poisoning.

State health officials say one of the best ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to make sure you have a working detector. They also remind you to look out for signs such as headaches, nausea, fatigue and shortness of breath.

“Every year about 100,000 people across the country visit emergency departments for carbon monoxide poisoning and we have to also remember that this is just folks who are aware that they have been exposed to carbon monoxide– there could be many more cases,” Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said.

Bagdasarian also reminds everyone to hire a professional to check your furnace or wood stove once a year.

