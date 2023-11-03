Grants give Schoolcraft County residents more recreation options

Improvements to Little Bear West Arena include adding a new ventilation system and insulating the building.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Mueller Township and Manistique were recently awarded grants to revitalize indoor and outdoor recreation spaces.

Mueller Township Park will be turned into an accessible recreational area thanks to a $380,000 Spark Grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Township Supervisor Jerry Glasscock said plans include a new playground, multi-use courts and other activities.

“We’re going to develop a minimum of a quarter-mile walking trail,” Glasscock said. “Part of it’s going to go through the woods. We’re going to have nature signs not just for an exercise walking trail, but for an educational walking trail, too, for the younger kids.”

Glasscock said, the goal is to turn the space into a much-needed community gathering destination.

“It’s really important, especially after the days of Covid and people feeling shut in their houses,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for people to get out, not just for the exercise but to socialize and visit with other people.”

Manistique City Manager Corey Barr said their $800,000 grant will benefit Central Park, including Little Bear West Arena. The arena ice rink can see up to 150 kids on open skate night, Barr said, and the playground is packed all summer long. And that’s just part of the reason why this project is so important, he said.

“Part of the grant will be, instead of skate rental now, we will have skates free of charge,” Barr said. “So, it will be more affordable for the kids to do open skate.”

Barr said the playground will be moved and modernized, and a pickleball court added to the old playground space. He said, the improvements are all for one reason only.

“Giving back to the community as much as we can,” Barr said. “And this is one way we can afford to make the necessary changes to improve it.”

The city manager said he anticipates improvements will be done by the end of next summer. Construction at Mueller Township Park will start in Spring 2025.

