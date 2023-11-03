GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The United Auto Workers’ (UAW) National General Motors Council is meeting in Detroit Friday to vote on whether it will send it’s tentative agreement to its membership.

GM and the union agreed to a deal on Monday. The agreement includes a 25 percent wage increase over four years. New employees will see a 70 percent wage increase, and the top wage will see a 33 percent increase. GM is also offering employees up to five weeks of vacation time and two weeks of parental leave.

In Mid-Michigan, employees who were impacted by the strike have already returned to work.

“We are all feeling very optimistic because we looked at what Ford came out with, what Stellantis is being told that they’re supposed to get, and I truly believe that Shawn Fain wouldn’t bring us anything but the best that he could get for us,” said one GM worker.

If the agreement is sent out to membership on Friday, the UAW will host a Facebook live with their members to detail that agreement.

Regional leaders will relay the agreement information to local leaders. From there, local workers will review and discuss further before holding a vote to ratify the agreement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District
In the October 14 letter published in the Daily Press, Delta County Board chair David Moyle...
Delta County Board chair says county prosecutor ‘inadequate’ for county’s needs
Namrud Tessema
Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer
The Downtown Marquette Farmer's Market is Saturdays at the Marquette Commons.
Downtown Marquette Farmers Market transitions indoors
Sonny Putvin has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year
Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year

Latest News

UPABA Conference
UP Association for Behavior Analysis hosts annual conference
The aim is to support artists and creative collaboration, cross-discipline works, and creative...
Revolve CC promotes creative collaboration
Entrepreneurship students from Northern Michigan University visit Upper Michigan Today.
NMU entrepreneurship course helps student startup businesses, local nonprofits
Improvements to Little Bear West Arena include adding a new ventilation system and insulating...
Grants give Schoolcraft County residents more recreation options
Carbon monoxide detector
Health officials share tips on how to avoid carbon monoxide