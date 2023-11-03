Dickinson County Librarian named Michigan Library Association’s Public Librarian of the Year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Public Library Director Megan Buck is the 2023 Michigan Library Association’s Public Librarian of the Year.

Buck said the news came as a surprise.

“I did not know that I had been nominated and so when I received notification it was a huge honor, very humbling and very exciting,” said Buck. “A few tears were shed.”

Librarians from across Upper Michigan nominated Buck for the award.

Buck has a long history with the Dickinson Public Library, having worked there as a high school student.

After getting her bachelor’s degree from Michigan Tech University, Megan reached out to her former supervisor and then-library director Beth Baker to use as a job reference. Baker did one better and offered her a position at the library.

Buck became library director following Baker’s retirement in 2015 and has worked to create a mentorship program for Upper Michigan libraries.

“I was a co-founder of our mentorship program “ups” and I do think that was part of the application that helped me,” said Buck. “I’ve also been a strong proponent of intellectual freedom and the right to read in Michigan.”

In a letter nominating Buck, Superior District Library Director Lisa Watkins said she admires Buck’s ability to juggle the jobs necessary to operate a library.

“From shoveling the steps, the cleaning up spills, to plunging the toilet, working the desk, doing story time, and smiling politely at an economic luncheon – Directors in the Upper Peninsula must do it all, Megan is exactly this type of director.”

Governor Whitmer appointed Buck to the Library of Michigan’s Board of Trustees in April 2023.

