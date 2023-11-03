Comedy show returns to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Cheaper than Therapy” comedy series returns to Iron Mountain on Saturday.

The Maxx Entertainment Center will host the show, featuring comedians Amaru and Alex Eakin, and a performance by the rock band Kyndrid.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Maxx Entertainment Center Manager Dave Fraser says he’s excited to host more than just music.

“This is one of my favorite times. Of course, we do a lot of music here but comedy shows are just so much fun,” said Fraser. “They bring a different crowd of people in here and everybody has a great time.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

