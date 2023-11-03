Comedy show returns to Iron Mountain

The “Cheaper than Therapy” comedy series returns to Iron Mountain Saturday.
The "Cheaper than Therapy" comedy series returns to Iron Mountain Saturday.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Cheaper than Therapy” comedy series returns to Iron Mountain on Saturday.

The Maxx Entertainment Center will host the show, featuring comedians Amaru and Alex Eakin, and a performance by the rock band Kyndrid.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Maxx Entertainment Center Manager Dave Fraser says he’s excited to host more than just music.

“This is one of my favorite times. Of course, we do a lot of music here but comedy shows are just so much fun,” said Fraser. “They bring a different crowd of people in here and everybody has a great time.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

