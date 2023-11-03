Bay-Con presents mini pop culture show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members can “pop” onto the Escanaba Bay College campus tomorrow to check out the little sister of Bay-Con’s annual pop culture extravaganza.

Bay-Con founder Dave Laur said he decided to this first-ever miniature-sized version of the popular celebration of all things pop culture because of public feedback. Laur said people wanted more Bay-Con than just once a year.

He said, with 80 vendor tables, Saturday’s event is the “stop-gap” people to need to hold them over for the big shebang on April 20, 2024.

“I always love seeing folks come through,” Laur said. “They’re kind of looking and then they see something they had as a kid. And even just for a moment, they’re ten years old again. It’s almost like a mini time machine.”

Vendor tables will be filled with nostalgic items like vinyl records, vintage toys and VCR movies.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 952 at the Joseph Heirman University Center and is free to attend.

