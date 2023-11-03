Al Pacino to pay girlfriend $30,000 a month in child support

Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah.
Al Pacino has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah.(Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube via MGN)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Al Pacino will be required to pay $30,000 per month in child support to girlfriend Noor Alfallah for the couple’s 5-month-old son Roman.

Pacino, 83, will share legal custody with Alfallah, 29, though she will have primary physical custody, per reports.

In addition to the base amount of $30,000 per month in child support, plus a percentage of annual income over $2.5 million, Pacino will pay $13,000 per month for a night nurse and agreed to contribute $15,000 per year to a college fund for their child.

The “Godfather” actor will also be responsible for any medical expenses not covered by health insurance.

The pair have been publicly linked since April 2022 and were rumored to have begun dating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Roman was born in June 2023.

After filing the custody agreement in September, the pair confirmed to multiple outlets that they are still together.

Pacino has three other children from prior relationships. He shares Julie Pacino, 34, with ex Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

Alfallah previously dated Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. He was 74 and she was 22 when they started dating in 2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
Teenager taken into custody for threat against West Iron County School District
In the October 14 letter published in the Daily Press, Delta County Board chair David Moyle...
Delta County Board chair says county prosecutor ‘inadequate’ for county’s needs
Namrud Tessema
Iron County, Wisc. Sheriff asks for help locating missing man last seen along US-51 near Mercer
The Downtown Marquette Farmer's Market is Saturdays at the Marquette Commons.
Downtown Marquette Farmers Market transitions indoors
Sonny Putvin has been named the 2023 Michigan Veterans Affairs Veteran of the Year
Michigan Veterans Affairs names 2023 Veteran of the Year

Latest News

Throughout the month of November, the library is hosting writing sessions.
Negaunee Public Library hosts writing sessions for National Novel Writing Month
Some weekend sunshine, seasonably cool daytime temps in the U.P. before rain spreads Sunday...
Seasonal fall stretch with a sunny weekend start, showery end
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead
White House addressing “historic levels” of antisemitism in U.S.
White House addressing “historic levels” of antisemitism in U.S.
Some weekend sunshine, seasonably cool daytime temps in the U.P. before rain spreads Sunday...
Seasonal fall stretch with a sunny weekend start, showery end