WATCH: Dispose of old Halloween pumpkins with Partridge Creek Compost

By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, we take a look at how people can dispose of their Halloween pumpkins in an environmentally friendly way, the Christmas tree outlook for this season at Teal Tree Farms in Bark River and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 1, 2023.

