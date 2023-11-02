‘Vitamin D-fense’: How healthy Vitamin D levels can improve winter wellness

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits Monarch Healthcare to learn how to keep the “sunshine vitamin” in your system when the snow is falling.
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
The patient waiting room at Monarch Healthcare in Marquette Township.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As you begin to bust out the coats and scarves in preparation for the colder weather, remember that maintaining healthy levels of Vitamin D is just as important as it is in the summer.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin gained when your skin is exposed to sunlight, and it plays a critical role in maintaining a healthy immune system.

However, due to long winters and limited sunlight exposure, residents of Upper Michigan risk a developing deficiency of the “sunshine vitamin”.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with Julie McDonald MMS, PA-C and Chauntell Taylor, FNB-PC of Monarch Healthcare to learn more about the effects of Vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D plays multiple roles in improving overall wellness in the body and has been shown to minimize the risk of diseases like cancer and osteoporosis in the long term.

A lack of Vitamin D can have several negative effects on the body, from fatigue to muscle and bone pain. Luckily, there are several ways to combat Vitamin D deficiency during periods of minimal sunlight.

Taking certain over-the-counter supplements daily can help to achieve healthy Vitamin D levels in the body. These supplements can often be found at your local grocery store and offer various units of the natural vitamin. If you have any underlying health conditions, speak with a trusted medical care professional to determine what amount of the supplement is right for you.

Certain foods, such as salmon, sardines, and egg yolks can provide small levels of Vitamin D as well.

Chauntell Taylor and Julie McDonald of Monarch Healthcare explore how to combat Vitamin D deficiency.

To learn more about Monarch Healthcare, you can click here.

